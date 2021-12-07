LYONS — With Wayne County’s Covid-19 infections and deaths up dramatically, county Administrator Rick House and health officials are urging those yet to get vaccinated to do so.
On Monday, the health department reported 263 new cases since Friday, with 23% of them children. Health department officials said there have been 10,890 cases in a county with a population of about 91,000, and that 51 residents are hospitalized.
The death toll continues to climb, with 94 dying since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
The numbers were of such concern that they prompted Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller Monday to decalre the state of emergency. It gives House the ability to make health-related decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols.
“We had 67 deaths from Covid-19 as of Nov. 1,” Public Health spokesman Ryan Mulhern said Monday. “Between that date and today, we have seen 27 new deaths, which represents a 40.3% increase over just the last month or so. And those 27 deaths represent 28.7% of our total deaths over time. We were, essentially, averaging about one death per day for the last 30 days.”
House issued an appeal Friday urging the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, given a new variant spreading by the day.
“It cannot be stressed enough that Covid-19 continues to be a serious concern for Wayne County,” House said. “In fact, even more so than this time last year. As information continues to come in on the newly discovered Omicron variant, we cannot lose perspective on the impacts that the Delta variant is already having on our community, our neighbors, and our county. Wayne County Public Health is regularly seeing new daily highs in new positive cases, active cases being followed and hospitalizations.”
House said the health department monitors cases, with several calls to those infected and in isolation, and those contacts illustrate the need for vaccines.
“They continue to report seeing higher rates of more severe illness among their cases and a significant increase in children who are experiencing more severe illness,” he said. “This is especially occurring among the unvaccinated population. It cannot be stressed enough how crucial it is for anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to seriously consider doing so.”
House said there are breakthrough cases, but that they are few, and for the vaccinated there is a “notable reduction in the severity of their symptoms, and (they) are very significantly protected against the need to be hospitalized.”
For those who remain skeptical, House urges people to turn to the health department for information.
“They are the experts and have the information you need to trust to help our community turn the tide against Covid-19,” he said. “Their information is apolitical and should be considered the first and foremost source of how you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community against Covid-19.”
Wayne County has been hosting vaccine clinics Wednesday afternoons, and they have been well attended, Mulhern said, “although with our caseloads we are dialing them back and encouraging residents to seek the other opportunities that exist in the communities.”
That would include pharmacies and state vaccine sites.
Wayne County will host its next clinic from 3-6 p.m. tomorrow. Walk-ins are alllowed. At presstime Monday evening, the link for pre-registration, apps2.health.ny.gov, was down.
Mulhern noted the clinic is for anyone seeking a first dose, second dose, or any of the three vaccines as a booster.