LYONS — Wayne County is included in the boundaries of the new Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, a designation currently given to just 15 underwater parks in U.S. states and territories, the Florida Keys and Hawaiian Islands among them.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced its intentions to designate the new marine sanctuary two years ago at the urging of four counties, including Wayne.
“After analyzing feedback from the public, stakeholders, federally recognized nations and tribes, and New York agencies, NOAA chose to move forward with the boundary alternative that encompasses 1,724 square miles of eastern Lake Ontario waters and bottomlands adjacent to Jefferson, Oswego, Cayuga, and Wayne counties in the state of New York,” the organization said last week.
Besides Wayne County, the counties of Oswego, Cayuga and Jefferson are included. The effort was spearheaded by the city of Oswego.
NOAA said the sanctuary would “recognize the national significance of the area’s historical, archaeological and cultural resources and to manage this special place as part of the National Marine Sanctuary System. The national significance of the area within and around the proposed sanctuary will benefit from long-term protection, management, and interpretation.”
It’s expected that the designation will foster greater recreational tourism, in particular attracting people who like to dive for shipwrecks.
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said he’s pleased to learn of the designation, and noted that officials from each of the four shoreline counties will meet virtually with NOAA officials next week to get more details.
“It really is a big deal,” House said. “We’re just a few to get the designation. It gives us the opportunity to create more interest and get people to come to Wayne County.
“How big? Who knows? Nothing ventured, nothing gained. It doesn’t cost the county a dime.”
According to the NOAA, there are 43 known shipwrecks in the sanctuary zone, but there could be more.
“Based on historical records, an additional 20 shipwrecks, three aircraft, and several other underwater archaeological sites may be located there,” the NOAA said. “Over 1,000 years ago, the distinct cultural groups living along Lake Ontario had unified as the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. Portions of the original homelands of the Onondaga Nation, Cayuga Nation, Seneca Nation, and Oneida Nation lie within the proposed boundaries of the sanctuary.”
Beyond tourism, there is an educational component as well, House explained, with an opportunity to develop school curriculum related to Lake Ontario — from its role in commerce to the military, specifically battles between the Americans and the British during the War of 1812.
“These vessels are frozen in time,” said House, using the 135-foot, three-masted schooner St. Peter as an example. NOAA describes the St. Peter, which rests upright in 117 feet of water northeast of the Williamson waterfront community of Pultneyville, as “one of Lake Ontario’s most impressive recreationally accessible shipwrecks.”
Christine Worth, the county’s tourism director, said she wants to learn more details from NOAA’s meeting next week before commenting.
In a video on NOAA’s site focusing on the sanctuary, Nanette Hance, president of the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society, explains the significance of the designation.
“We see tremendous benefits to educate the greater community, and it helps us to tell our story certainly a little bit better,” Hance said. “And, for future generations it’s just a must.”