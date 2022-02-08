LYONS — Wayne County will be hosting its second drive-thru Covid-19 home-test kit distribution on Saturday.
The county purchased 25,000 home-test kits through an agreement with Ontario County, and it plans on distributing 10,000 Saturday. Several thousand kits and KN95 face masks were distributed in a similar event two weeks ago.
The distribution will be held at the Finger Lakes Community College Newark Campus, 1100 Technology Parkway (enter from Silver Hill Road), and Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Drive, (enter from Walworth-Marion Road).
Distribution at both sites will run simultaneously, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required by visiting web.co.wayne.ny.us and following the link for “Covid-19 Test Kit Distribution.”
Registration will stay open until noon on Friday, or until all openings are filled. For those who do not have internet access, call the county’s Aging and Youth department at (315) 946-5624 or Department of Social Services at (315) 946-4881.
“Please do not call if the online registration is full,” County Administrator Rick House said. “We will not be able to register you.”
House noted that the distribution is for county residents only. You will be required to show proof of Wayne County residency at the event. Each registered household will receive two testing kits, with each kit containing two tests. Masks will be distributed too.
Participants will be required to remain in their vehicles during the distribution, House noted.
“We anticipate there to be significant participation at each of the distribution sites, and registrants should arrive at their scheduled arrival time,” House emphasized. “Please do not plan to arrive early, as that will contribute to unnecessary delays in our distribution.”
Registrants are reminded that the test kits should not be left outside or in unheated vehicles for extended periods of time. They should be used before the expiration date, he noted. Additionally, once you take the self-administered test, you are reminded to upload positive test results to the Wayne County Public Health website at wcphny.com.