LYONS — An ambitious plan to beef up the county’s Mental Health Department, including the formation of mobile crisis intervention teams, will return to the Board of Supervisors in a scaled-back form.
County’s Mental Health Director Jim Haitz, fresh off securing a $4 million, two-year grant to expand mental health services, had proposed adding 36 positions over the next two years. Included in those positions was the creation of 24-7 mobile behavioral crisis teams that would respond to mental health cases through the county’s 911 emergency dispatch system. Haitz said the teams will assist individuals with serious mental illness or substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder; children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbances; and individuals with co-occurring mental and substance disorders.
“Too many people with serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance and those in general emotional crisis, for one reason or another, cannot access the treatment and support that they need, and the COVID pandemic has further disrupted access and care for even greater numbers,” Haitz said Thursday. “We expect to provide an effective county-wide crisis system that affords equal access to crisis supports that meet needs anytime, anyplace and for anyone.”
Expanded mental health services was identified as a needed tool under the county’s police reform plan, noted County Administrator Rick House.
There has been a nationwide debate about the efficacy of police responding to mental health calls. House, the former undersheriff, said such mental health teams would have been helpful during his days as a road deputy.
“I wish that these services would have been available,” he said.
Back then, said House, deputies would simply pick up people in mental health crisis and take them to the hospital.
The need for greater services is there, he added.
In the first 10 weeks of 2021, the 911 center received 345 behavioral health-related calls, while the Mental Health Department gets between 350-400 referrals for new clients each month.
Haitz said the Crisis Intervention teams will enhance what the Mental Health Department already is providing.
“We have already started providing crisis services and have been doing so for since 2018, when we launched our Open Access Center and COTI (centers of treatment innovation) programs,” he said. “More recently — let’s say over the past 4-6 months — we have increased and began more formalizing our Crisis Intervention Team services. We have been providing 24/7 services over the past few months with staff who are on-call. We have steadily been responding to crisis calls that are dispatched to us by 911 or by direct requests from law enforcement officers.”
However, while the $4 million grant would fund the 36 positions Haitz proposed, some supervisors balked at adding so many jobs so quickly, as well as the sustainability of those positions after the grant money expires. Haitz told supervisors at a special session in June that additional revenue would come from billable services and other sources of funding and maintained that the program is sustainable.
With hesitancy on the part of several supervisors to approve such a large-scale hiring, Haitz responded by retooling his proposal.
Haitz said the agency is now proposing to combine 14 new positions and 10 existing staff positions that would be attached to the grant.
A revised resolution will come before the Health and Medical Services and Finance committees over the next two weeks, House said. If approved, it will move to the full board at its July 20 meeting.
“I feel very confident that our reworked plan will meet the needs and allow us to address all the initiatives we have planned for,” Haitz said. “I don’t look at the revised plan as a compromise, but rather an alternative strategy to tackle our goals.”
House believes the modified proposal will be acceptable to the board.