LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said all law enforcement agencies in the county will take part in the Oct. 26 national pharmaceutical collection day.
Expired, unused and unwanted medication will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:
Clyde Police Department — Galen’s Express Lane, 17 Sodus St.
Sheriff’s Office — Lyons National Bank, 2 Forgham St. (Route 31).
Macedon PD — Public safety building, 1620 Wayneport Road.
Newark PD — Wegmans, 800 West Miller St.
State Police — Williamson barracks, 3957 Route 104.
Palmyra PD — Police station, 144 E. Main St.
Sodus PD — Village highway building, 39 Gaylord St.
Sheriff’s Office — Ontario substation, 1850 Ridge Road.
Wolcott PD — Police station, 6015 New Hartford St.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
“All Wayne County law enforcement agencies will partner to provide this disposal service to reduce the abuse of prescription medication and prevent polluting our landfills and water supplies,” Virts said. “If you have prescription drugs or medications that are no longer needed or used, please use this disposal service to rid your home of any unneeded medications.”