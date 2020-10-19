Wayne County law enforcement agencies will take part in the national drug collection event on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Prescription and over-the-counter medicine will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations in the county. Sheriff Barry Virts said it’s an opportunity for people to prevent drug abuse and theft of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from their homes.
Here are the locations:
• Clyde Police Department — Galen’s Express Lane, 17 Sodus St.
• Sheriff’s office — Lyons National Bank, 2 Forgham St. (Route 31), Lyons.
• Macedon PD — Public safety building, 1620 Wayneport Road.
• Newark PD — Wegmans, 800 W. Miller St. and Walmart, 6788 Route 31.
• State police — Williamson barracks, 3957 Route 104.
• Palmyra PD — Police station, 144 E. Main St.,
• Sodus PD — Village highway building, 39 Gaylord St.
• Sheriff’s office — Town of Ontario substation, 1850 Ridge Road.
• Wolcott PD — Police station, 6015 New Hartford St.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Virts said officers will be at all locations to collect drugs for proper disposal by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
“All the Wayne County law enforcement agencies will partner to provide this disposal service to reduce the abuse of prescription medication and prevent polluting our landfills and water supplies,” Virts said in a press release. “If you have prescription drugs or medications that are no longer needed or used, please use this disposal service to rid your home of any unneeded medications.”