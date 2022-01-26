LYONS — Amid a patchwork of emergency medical services and what officials say are unacceptable response times, Wayne County is considering its own ambulance operation.
Jim Lee, the county’s emergency medical services director, is pitching a proposal to the Board of Supervisors that calls for creating a countywide service that initially would feature four ambulance bases, allowing 15-minute response times to more than 90% of the county. It’s envisioned that, over time, there may be a need for additional bases if demand increases.
The recommendations are being reviewed by supervisors. They are borne out of a 2020 report by Fitch and Associates that examined Wayne County EMS services and noted that average emergency response times remained at 1999 levels, or 21 minutes. It recommended that response times be reduced to 15 minutes.
Lee outlined to supervisors at their Jan. 18 meeting a plan that laid out startup costs and the yearly hit on the county’s budget but stressed that much more work is ahead.
“This (report) is for discussion and starting-point purposes,” he said.
Lee and County Administrator Rick House noted the loss of several volunteer ambulance services over the years that have left residents vulnerable in some parts of the county.
“Ambulance corps are dropping off the map like flies,” House said.
Lee said a countywide service would address those shortcomings and augment the existing agencies that have full-time services, such as Palmyra, which has Clifton Springs-based Finger Lakes Ambulance, as well as Macedon and Lyons, which have town services. Other ambulance services are a mix of volunteer and paid staff, the latter of which has become more common, Lee explained.
However, the paid ambulance service model, based on billing for calls, does not work in the county’s more rural areas, he said; thus the need for a strategy to ensure all residents have prompt EMS coverage.
For those who think the county creating its own ambulance service is a stretch, Lee notes that Wayne has been providing advanced life support services for 20 years. Through its “fly cars,” which are based around the county, medics with advanced training respond to emergency scenes and sometimes ride with ambulance crews to the hospital, if such services are needed.
“It might be more effective to have ambulances as opposed to fly cars,” he said.
The goal is not to put existing ambulance services out of business, Lee and House stressed.
“That’s a local decision,” Lee said, adding that if the county had its own services they would be “ready to assist those agencies.”
“The county would not come in and take over,” House added.
Setting up the ambulance service would require a significant outlay, Lee notes: from 14 ambulances of various capabilities based on patient need to the construction of primary and secondary bases. Total startup costs are estimated at $5.5 million, while yearly operational expenses — from medics to administration — are estimated at $6.2 million.
However, the county is expecting to allocate funds from the Covid-19 stimulus bill passed last year if it goes ahead with the ambulance service plan; Wayne was allocated over $17 million. House noted the committee examining how to use the money already had recommended $1 million toward the potential creation of a countywide ambulance service.
While the $6.2 million in operational expenses might be eye-popping, the report suggests that once the agency is “fully functioning,” transport billings should knock down the annual county cost to about $500,000 a year.
House thinks Lee has put together solid numbers for supervisors to consider.
“Jim is very thorough,” he said. “He’s done his homework on this.”
As for the next steps, Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller is looking for supervisors to give him direction by February on whether to proceed with a plan, House noted.
“If it’s a go, I will work with Jim to get the wheels rolling,” he said, explaining that it would include formulating legislation and doing budget modifications.
Lee noted that even with a go-ahead from supervisors, there is much work ahead. It currently takes about a year to get an ambulance delivered he explained, and the county also would need to set up the four bases envisioned. Then there’s the hiring of a team of EMTs needed to provide around-the-clock coverage.
“Those people are in short supply,” he said. “It’s a large undertaking.”
Despite those challenges, Lee is confident Wayne could have an EMS service in place in 2023.