LYONS — Wayne County’s health director is emphasizing personal protection and vaccinations as cases rise in the region, likely due to the Covid-19 omicron variant BA.2.
“Cases of Covid-19 are increasing locally in and around Wayne County,” Public Health Director Diane Devlin said. “Wayne County Public Health staff is monitoring the number of daily cases and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 among our residents. Our current rate of community transmission is low, according to the CDC. However, we expect a change in our local status when the CDC updates its community risk data this Thursday. Cases have doubled in the Finger Lakes region and in Wayne County over the last two weeks.”
Devlin anticipates cases will continue rising entering the Easter holiday weekend, where families are expected to gather. In addition, she said, many families will be returning from spring break travel where they may have been exposed to Covid-19.
“We feel it is necessary at this time to communicate with the public so our residents are aware of the upward trend in Covid-19 cases and therefore can make the informed decisions regarding the best way to protect themselves and their families,” she said.
Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated if 5 or older, get a booster, and, if eligible (50 or older), get a second booster.
Wayne County Public Health offers free Covid-19 vaccinations every Thursday for its residents at the Health Services Building, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons, from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Email the agency at wcph@co.wayne.ny.us or call (315) 946-5749 to schedule an appointment.