ROSE — The Wayne County health department has confirmed that a raccoon killed following one of two attacks on a person in Rose last week was rabid.
Public Health Director Diane Devlin confirmed Monday that the animal tested positive for rabies. Authorities had held off on giving the victim medication until a positive confirmation from a state testing lab Friday.
In the second attack, Veronica Lafave-Boughton, rabies coordinator for Wayne County Public Health, said the person injured was treated for rabies because the raccoon ran away, and it could not be determined if it was rabid.
The health department said there has been an uptick in confirmed animal rabies cases in Wayne County. In 2019, there were 12, including a horse in Lyons that developed rabies from the bite of a rabid raccoon.
The department issued a press release stating that over the last several months, the number of animals who have tested positive for rabies in Wayne County is “much higher than it has been the last several years.”
The department said it normally sees a downturn in the winter months because the animals likely to get rabies, including raccoons, are normally hibernating.
“However, this winter season has seen warmer-than-normal temperatures, and reports of animal bites and positive rabid animals continue to come in more often than normal,” the department said. “Public Health is always notified of animal bites and investigates rabies cases in all kinds of animals throughout the year, including raccoons, foxes, cats and dogs and more — even horses.”
The agency noted that domesticated animals, such as dogs and cats, are required by law to be vaccinated against rabies and must receive the shot every one or three years, as determined by your veterinarian.
The health department advised not to approach an animal that may have rabies. Symptoms include:
• Acting angrier than expected or strangely tired.
• The animal looks slow or confused.
• The animal doesn’t get scared away at sounds that would usually do so.
• The animal has a difficult time moving, or seems paralyzed.
• The animal is drooling, choking and frothing at the mouth.
“The dangers of rabies being transferred to humans from contact with an infected animal cannot be understated,” said the health department. “All animal bites, or contact from animals you suspect may have rabies, including if you do not know if the animal has had a rabies vaccination in the past, must be reported. Seek medical care immediately. Rabies cannot be cured. It can only be prevented.”
The department said that to schedule a rabies vaccination for your animal, contact your veterinarian. Wayne County Public Health also schedules free rabies clinics. For more information on the clinics, call (315) 946-5749 or check out the department’s Facebook page.