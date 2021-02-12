LYONS — Many people are eagerly awaiting a COVID-19 vaccination, but as we know, demand is outweighing supply.
The last thing folks need is faulty information regarding how they can make an appointment.
That’s what’s happened in Wayne County, where Public Health officials said late Thursday afternoon that their office was alerted to a scam circulated on social media sites regarding making appointments for a vaccination.
The health department said the post looks similar to a typical post or flyer on the agency’s Facebook page. It directs people to call (800) 697-4829. The department said that is not one of its numbers. It said the agency has alerted local authorities and an investigation is underway.
County health officials said all COVID-19 vaccination appointment links and information have been and will be posted on the county’s website, web.co.wayne.ny.us.
“At this time we do not have any public clinic appointments available,” the department said in a release. “All of our first-dose clinics, due to a limited amount of vaccine, have been closed clinics, and we are reaching out directly to our priority populations at this time. Wayne County Public Health takes protecting our residents as the highest priority, and that includes acting upon issues such as this fraudulent post.”
The agency said that if people see the fake post on their Facebook feeds, report it by using the “Report This Post” feature. The agency said all Wayne County public posts and announcements will show a “Verified Page” check mark.
Any posts claiming to be from Wayne County Public Health that do not include the “Verified Page” blue check mark did not originate from the health department, the agency stressed.