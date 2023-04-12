MARION/WILLIAMSON — State police have charged three Wayne County residents in relation to two alleged robberies.
Layne M. Dagata, 38, of Sodus, and William J. Gahr, 49, of Williamson, were charged Saturday with felony counts of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.
Carol M. Shannon, 55, of Williamson, was charged with second-degree robbery.
Police said Dagata and Gahr threatened to use a dangerous instrument to forcibly steal $200 from a person at the Speedway gas station/convenience store on Route 21 in Marion. Police did not specify what the instrument was.
Dagata and Gahr also are accused of forcibly stealing $100 from a person at the Wash House on Main Street in Williamson, a laundromat.
Police said Shannon assisted Dagata and Gahr in the commission of the robberies.
All three were taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment. Gahr and Shannon were remanded to jail without bail, while Dagata was remanded in lieu of $2,000 bail, $5,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.