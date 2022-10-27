WOLCOTT — As of Wednesday afternoon, the search for a missing Syracuse-area man who may be in Wayne County continued.
“Mr. Benz has still not been located,” Sheriff Rob Milby said in an email to the Times Wednesday. “Efforts to locate him are ongoing.”
Milby said David Benz, 68, of Jamesville, was reported missing by family members Thursday when he did not pick up his daughter from work.
Benz was driving a red 2012 Honda Civic sedan. Milby said the vehicle was found Monday night at the Wolcott Family Dollar on Whiskey Hill Road, but Benz was not in it.
Benz may be wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, light-colored jeans or khakis, dark-colored footwear, and a ball cap. He wears glasses and was last seen on foot on New Hartford Street.
Police said Benz is known to frequent state parks, trails and areas that have water features, such as waterfalls.
Anyone who may have seen Benz is urged to call 911.