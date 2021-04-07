LYONS — Wayne County, in partnership with Tennessee-based BOLDplanning Inc., is in the process of updating its All-Hazards Mitigation Plan. Mitigation planning helps community leaders better understand risks from natural hazards and develop long-term strategies that will reduce the impacts of future events on people, property, and the environment.
As a key part of the project, Wayne County is seeking feedback from stakeholders to incorporate into the plan. According to FEMA, the planning process itself is as important as the end result because it encourages communities to integrate mitigation with day-to-day decision-making regarding land use, floodplain management, site design, and other functions.
A draft of the plan will be posted on the Wayne County Emergency Management webpage. View the plan and/or download it a https://bit.ly/31SOmgU.
A public comment period opened April 1 and continues to May 15. Comments may be submitted online at https://publicinput.com/S6448.
For more information, contact Zakk Hess at zhess@co.wayne.ny.us.