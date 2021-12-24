HURON — Wayne County is seeking a state permit to construct 14 offshore barrier rock reefs at Crescent Beach on the south shore of Lake Ontario.
The county has applied for permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon.
Written comments on the project must be submitted by Jan. 6 to Thomas Walker, NYSDEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414. Walker also can be reached at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
The county Highway Department is proposing the 1½-mile-long rock barriers to break up wave energy and reduce shoreline erosion along Crescent Beach in the towns of Huron and Sodus. The barriers will range in size from 216 feet long to 1,106 feet long and will be 75-375 feet from the shoreline.
The barriers will be constructed with armor stone, crushed bedrock, and light stone fill. They will cover 460,336 square feet of the lake bed and include 170,707 cubic yards of fill material. Habitat enhancement structures such as fish spawning beds and fish habitat mounds are proposed.
Find additional details at https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/406/Highway-Department.
All filed documents and draft permits are available for inspection at the DEC Region 8 office in Avon. It is recommended that an appointment be made with Walker to ensure timely service.