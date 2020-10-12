ARCADIA — The Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority is seeking a freshwater wetlands permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to install new 8- and 12-inch water mains in the towns of Sodus and Arcadia.
The authority plans to install the new water mains, using an open trench method, within existing state and town road right of ways.
The project would be along Fairville Maple Ridge Road, Buffalo Road, Austin Road, Brantling Hill Road, Heidenreich Road and Route 88 in Sodus and Arcadia.
The DEC states the project will not have a significant impact on the environment, prompting a negative declaration, under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. Officials said there will be no impacts to DEC-regulated freshwater wetlands in the area but there would be 5,532 square feet of temporary impacts to the wetlands.
Before the permit can be issued, public comments must be allowed. Written comments must be submitted no later than Oct. 22 to Frances Knickmeyer at DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414 or by calling (585) 226-2466 or emailing at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Application documents and a draft permit is available for inspection during normal business hours at the Region 8 headquarters in Avon. It is recommended that an appointment be made with Knickmeyer to view the documents.