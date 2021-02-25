LYONS — Wayne County is turning 200 years old in 2023. As part of the many efforts that are underway to make the milestone memorable, a book of memories is being put together.
The book will be a compilation of non-fiction memoirs, photographs, poems, essays, artwork, biographical pieces, and news articles.
Submissions related directly to Wayne County are now being gathered for consideration. To encourage participation, the following submission ideas have been provided:
• Was there a person or a place you remember from your neighborhood growing up that had a profound influence on you and/or others?
• Whatever happened to ... ?
• What was your favorite thing to do in the summer when you were growing up?
• What games do you remember playing?
• Did you ever work on a farm in Wayne County? What was it like?
• How did your family celebrate certain holidays?
• What was it like going to the movies when you were young?
To participate, email submissions to amberlinson@gmail.com. Put “WC book submission, prose/poetry/artwork” in the subject line. Include a contributor’s bio, written in the third person and up to 100 words, as well as contact information. Artwork or photographs should be submitted with the artist’s last name as the file name. A brief description of the image should be included in the body of the email.
Writing guidelines include:
• Prose: 2,500 words.
• Poetry: up to 30 lines, counting blank lines.
Any individual or group who needs help with a submission, a writer for submissions, or has questions about a submission should email amberlinson@gmail.com.
All submitted work will be reviewed by a group of fellow writers and residents. Once reviewed, you will be notified if your work will be used in the book.