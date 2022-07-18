LYONS — About half of Wayne County’s employees will be working more hours in 2023 if a resolution before the Board of Supervisors passes at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Supervisors are set to vote on increasing the workweek for those employees from 35 hours to 37.5 hours per week, effective the first pay period in January.
County Administrator Rick House said it’s part of an effort to provide equity within the county ranks of employees performing similar functions, but with disparate hours and pay, and to keep and attract employees at a time when government jobs are becoming increasingly difficult to fill.
In a cost-saving effort in the late 1970s, supervisors and the union representing the Civil Service Employees Association moved the typical work week from 40 to 35 hours, he said.
“It didn’t affect the sheriff’s office, but it did affect virtually everyone else,” House said.
However, as the years passed some employees moved to either 37.5 or 40 hours — although 410 of the county’s 800-plus employees still work 35 hours a week.
Workers doing the same jobs, but in departments that had gone to 40 hours a week, had a pay disparity of $5,000 to $6,000 a year, he noted.
“There’s a wage disparity sitting there, and it causes a lot of angst for people working in the same (job) categories but getting less money,” House said. “Dave Spickerman (the longtime Butler supervisor who retired at the end of 2021) said many years ago, ‘this is ridiculous.’ ”
House said the county is in a healthy enough financial position to do something about it. The increase in hours for the 410 employees is projected to cost the county an additional $2.2 million in 2023, but House said it won’t affect next year’s budget because of a 20% decrease in retirement contributions to the state pension funds.
County Fiscal Officer Brian Sams said that for an employee making $50,000 a year, the 2.5 additional hours per week will result in a 7.1% weekly pay increase, or $3,500.
The union’s rank-and-file, in general, have been in favor of the increase in hours, and all that’s left after supervisors approve the deal is for union leaders to sign off, House noted.
“It’s going to help immensely with recruitment,” House said.
Two of the county’s department heads affected by the change are supportive of the measure.
Among them: Jim Haitz, the county’s director of mental health.
“We are trying to move forward to bring some continuity and consistency among county departments in terms of the work week schedule as well as address a number of other issues and take advantage of a number of other positive outcomes,” he said. “There are a variety of benefits and advantages that we see as a result of bringing the Mental Health Department — and other departments — up from a 35-hour to a 37.5-hour work week. …One of the benefits to moving to a 37.5-hour work week is the obvious added work time for each employee. As you may be aware, there currently is a very serious workforce shortage, and this is particularly true for licensed health care professionals. The Mental Health Department currently has 15 vacant professional positions. This situation causes a strain on the agency and existing staff when it comes to trying to meet the community’s demand and needs for mental health, crisis, and/or addiction treatment. The additional work hours each week will allow our agency to increase our capacity and serve more people in order to better address those needs.”
Haitz added that the additional work hours will have little impact on the mental health department’s budget, as its services are reimbursable. He doesn’t see the change as a pay hike because hours are increasing, not the hourly rate.
“It’s not a freebie,” House emphasized. “They’re working extra hours.”
However, the larger paychecks will help attract and retain employees, Haitz predicted.
“For a long time now, the county has struggled in terms of salaries falling behind and not being as competitive to the rest of the field, particularly for positions that require licensed professionals,” he said. “We often have applicants decline interviews outright and pass us by, or even reject employment offers. One reason they reject us is that our salaries are comparatively lower than other employers and the applicant can earn a higher salary with the other employer who has a work week and corresponding salary that is based on 40 hours per week vs. our 35-hour work week.”
Lisa Graf, interim commissioner of social services, said the hourly increase will allow Wayne County to become more competitive in attracting qualified workers.
“We are all trying to fill vacancies, and with most surrounding counties lifting residency requirements for staff, they are attracting Wayne County residents to their positions instead of ours for reasons that include higher salaries,” she said. “Being paid an additional 2.5 hours per week, in all positions, allows Wayne County to become a little more competitive in that respect.”
House said other counties are looking at similar plans to address work-hour inequities and to attract potential workers who may not be considering public-sector work.
He added that the county may eventually move to a 40-hour work week for all full-time employees, while possibly offering other incentives, such as a four-day work week.
“The county is in a good position to do this,” House said. “This should have been rectified way back then.”