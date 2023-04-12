LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors is poised to pass a resolution urging the state Public Service Commission to deny rate-hike requests by New York State Gas & Electric and Rochester Gas & Electric. The measure also asks the utilities to solve billing problems that resulted in roughly 4,700 consumer complaints in 2022.
The resolution, approved by a 5-0 vote at the supervisors’ Government Operations Committee meeting earlier this month, is likely to be approved at the Board of Supervisors’ April 18 session.
The move follows a letter from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello sent to the Public Service Commission last month asking the agency to deny RG&E’s rate increases for electric and gas delivery. The company is seeking a nearly 19% increase in natural gas charges and a 21% increase for electricity, while NYSEG is seeking a 35% increase in electric and 15% for gas. The result, say county officials, would be a $240 annual increase in rates for the average residential NYSEG customer and $260 for RG&E customers.
“It is certainly not just and reasonable at this time and would compound the strain from the already escalating electricity and gas supply commodity costs,” Bello wrote to the PSC. “The impact of inflation, challenges of the pandemic, and the company’s lack of reasonable service make this an impossible request.”
Bello also criticized the utility company for its billing issues.
Wayne County officials could not be reached for comment Monday. However, the resolution cited the same issues as the Monroe County executive. The resolution notes that Gov. Kathy Hochul called NYSEG and RG&E’s rate hike request “outrageous and unacceptable,” and that she urged state regulators to “scrutinize every number and word of this proposal to protect New York families from unjustified and unfair rate increases.”
The county noted that the Public Service Commission is investigating NYSEG’s and RG&E’s billing practices “because the number of consumer complaints skyrocketed to more than 4,700 in 2022, which is 60% more than the two previous years combined, and that the billing problems as well as the inadequacies of the rate filings call into question the administrative competence of these monopoly utilities, and public trust has been eroded.”
The supervisors’ resolution calls on the PSC and Hochul to “dismiss the NYSEG and RG&E rate increase requests and to protect the public interest by making sure the companies get their billing straightened out and submit a proper, detailed rate filing before substantive rate hikes are even considered.”
In a statement issued in March, the utilities defended the rate hike.
“NYSEG and RG&E’s proposed plan will enable much needed investment in the Companies’ infrastructure, provide for a better customer experience, and provide benefits for the Companies’ most vulnerable customers,” it said. “It also re-affirms the Companies’ commitment to build more economic, social, and environmentally sustainable communities throughout the areas we serve. In short, it will allow us to accomplish our top priority, which is to provide safe, reliable electric and natural gas service to our customers.”
Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt said Tuesday that county has not discussed a similar resolution. County leaders from Seneca and Yates could not be reached for comment.