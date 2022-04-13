LYONS — Wayne County is close to approving temporary stipends for all county workers in an effort to retain employees and provide financial help for those struggling with the cost of gas and other essentials.
County Administrator Rick House said the county Board of Supervisors’ finance committee gave approval to the stipend program at its meeting Tuesday. The resolution now goes before the full board next Tuesday morning.
Under the plan, all full-time, non-elected employees will receive a $200-a-month stipend, while part-time workers will get $100 a month. If approved, the stipends will start in May and run until the last pay period in December. They will cost the county $1.9 million.
House said the stipend proposal came out of discussions on staffing problems at the Wayne County Nursing Home, which is limited in the number of patients it can accept under executive orders by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The nursing home capacity is 166 beds, but it is only allowed 155 because it doesn’t have adequate staffing. Even then, House noted, the county is still over that amount with 166 in the facility.
“We’ve got to get it down to that threshold,” he said.
The inability to bring in more patients is costing the county roughly $16,000 a day in revenue, he explained.
“That’s a substantial amount of money,” House said, noting that the cost of running a nursing home is pretty much the same at 50% capacity as it is at 100%.
Perhaps more important, he noted, the nursing home must turn away people who need the service.
“We need to maintain the viability of the nursing home for the residents of Wayne County,” he said.
He and other county officials are hoping the stipends will help attract and retain employees for the nursing home and a number of departments that are short-staffed.
“These are critical, very important positions,” House said. “It’s getting to the breaking point.”
In particular, the nursing home is in great need of certified nursing assistants, which union leader David Stalker said are on the lower rung of pay in Wayne County.
House said the county can’t just provide a stipend for one portion of the workforce without giving it to all, so everyone, including himself, will receive a stipend, if approved by supervisors next week.
He emphasized that the hit to county finances is not significant because of the additional federal funds it received under the American Rescue Plan economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in 2021. Wayne County received a $17.5 million slice of the $1.9 trillion package. Additionally, the county is relatively flush with money from higher sales tax revenues driven in part by high fuel prices. The county also has achieved $3.3 million in savings from not filling 85 positions last year, House said.
“(The stipend program) will have absolutely no impact on the county budget status. None,” House emphasized.
The county administrator said he met by Zoom with union leaders to inform them of the plan. One of them, Stalker, a 911 dispatcher who heads General Unit 859 — represents about 380 employees from a number of departments — appreciates what the county is hoping to do.
“I think it’s wonderful what the county’s doing,” he said. “It will help the lower paid employees get to work. Everybody’s feeling it.”
Stalker said those certified nursing assistants that are in short supply do a lot of the work at the nursing home, but he also cited the essential work of cleaning staff and others who kept going to work through the worst of covid lockdowns.
As for the stipend’s ability to retain workers, Stalker said it can’t hurt, pointing to his own department’s staffing issues. Testing for dispatcher jobs has drawn far less interest than it used to, he said.
“And our job is 24/7, 365 (days) year,” Stalker pointed out.
House and Stalker agree that pay for certified nursing assistants needs to be dealt with, but House said re-opening a union contract is not the way to address it.
Stalker said the county initiative is appreciated.
“It shows they care about their employees,” Stalker said. “I think we’re fortunate that we have the leadership we do.”
Conversely, he said the county is fortunate to have “committed workers” who could work other jobs that pay more but instead choose to provide vital services.