LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts has promoted James Miller to lieutenant.
Miller, an 18-year veteran of the county jail facility, was a corrections officer and sergeant before the promotion.
He is certified by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services as a law enforcement general topics instructor, firearms and reality-based training instructor, is certified by Smith & Wesson as an armorer and was previously a jail field training officer.
Virts said Miller will be in charge of the safety, security and working order of the jail. That includes overseeing sergeant supervisory staff, plus supervising everyone who works in, enters and is secured to the custody of the jail.
Miller, 42, has a degree in liberal arts and applied science from Cayuga Community College. He lives in Clyde and has three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.