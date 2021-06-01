LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts has announced three recent promotions in his department.
Joseph Croft was promoted from road patrol lieutenant to chief deputy on April 16. A 23-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Croft has experience as a K9 handler, road patrol sergeant and criminal investigator; he was also a member and team leader of the emergency response (SWAT) team.
Tammy Ryndock was promoted from sergeant investigator to lieutenant of criminal investigations on May 7. A 21-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Ryndock was previously a road patrol sergeant and criminal investigator.
Matthew Hilkert was promoted from sergeant investigator to lieutenant of road patrol on May 7. An 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Hilkert was previously a criminal investigator; he was also a member and team leader for the emergency response team.
“Chief Deputy Joseph Croft, Lt. Tammy Ryndock and Lt. Matt Hilkert all have the knowledge and expertise to do an exceptional job in the areas of the sheriff’s office they will oversee and are responsible for,” Virts said in a news release. “Their leadership will ensure the tasks, duties and functions they are accountable for in the sheriff’s office are conducted by the professional standards expected through our accreditation standards.”