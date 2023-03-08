LYONS — A Newark resident has been charged in the death of a man at an Arcadia motel in 2021.
Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that Michael A. Robinson, 48, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Torey S. Mathis.
Milby said the cause of death was by “sharp force injuries.”
Mathis, 52, was found dead on June 7, 2021 at Houses Motel on Route 31 in Arcadia, just west of the village of Newark. Sheriff’s deputies said they went to the motel to check on Mathis’ welfare.