LYONS — With big-game hunting for shotguns and rifles in full swing, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts wants hunters to put safety first.
“Hunters should know their targets and the background they are shooting toward,” Virts said in his monthly column for November.
He said hunters should know the following:
• It is illegal to shoot over a public road or within 500 feet of any school, playground, or occupied factory or church. It also is illegal to shoot within 500 feet of a home, occupied farm building or structure unless you own the building, lease it, are an immediate family member, an employee, or have the owner’s consent.
• People can hunt waterfowl over water within 500 feet of a dwelling or public structure, as long as neither is within 500 feet in the direction of shooting.
• It is illegal to shoot wildlife from a motor vehicle unless you have a non-ambulatory hunter permit. It is also illegal to hunt by using the vehicle’s lights and while you are standing on the road.
• Firearms used for hunting cannot have a silencer. Automatic firearms are also illegal, as are semi-automatic guns with a capacity of more than six rounds (with some exceptions).
• It is illegal to have a loaded shotgun or rifle in your vehicle. A loaded firearm may be carried in a boat while legally hunting migratory birds.
Virts said hunters should also respect posted signs on private property.
“It is best to have written permission if you are hunting on another person’s property,” Virts said.
People can get a “Landowner Permission Record” at dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/ask.pdf, or from an environmental conservation officer.
• • •
Virts reports the following September information for his office:
• Fifty-five males and four females were remanded to the county jail. There were 84 inmate transports and 5,625 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,285 hours of labor at the jail including laundry, facility cleaning, and food service. The jail boarded 14 inmates from Seneca County, two from Ontario County, one from Cayuga County, and 23 parole violators.
• Court security officers cleared 1,177 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing 18 weapons and 34 contraband items similar to TSA airport security.
• Deputies traveled 103,877 miles on patrol, responding to 69 motor-vehicle accidents resulting in seven injuries but no fatalities. Officers handled one missing person case, 16 animal complaints, 1,148 miscellaneous complaints, six major crimes, 298 minor crimes and five fire investigations.
Total complaints for the month were 1,979, with deputies issuing 164 traffic tickets and making six DWI arrests. There were 109 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 22 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 52 legal papers and 87 family court orders, handled two evictions, received more than $111,000 and paid out more than $109,000 to creditors.
• In addition to the six DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made 16 DWI arrests in the county. The Newark Police Department made one DWI arrest.
• Deputy Brandon Burnett took the instructor certification course in Elmira for aerosol/chemical, impact, flashbangs/stingball.
Deputies Thomas D’Amato and Theodore Kugler attended the basic crash management and intermediate crash management courses in Oriskany, Oneida County.
Deputy Thomas Munzert attended a SWAT operator selection course in Jamesville, Onondaga County. Lt. Matt Ryndock, Sgt./Inv. Caley Gaziano and Sgt./Inv. Anthony Senecal attended Munzert’s graduation ceremony.
Sgt. Vance Carr, Sgt. Joseph Hendler, Sgt./Inv. Zachary Aunkst, and Deputy Travis Dunn attended the firearms instructor course in Ontario County.
Sgt./Inv. Brian Pitt and Gaziano attended the evidence specialist course in Canandaigua.
Ryndock, Deputy Sam Ross and Senior Account Clerk Cindy Tyler attended the civil refresher school at the Monroe County sheriff’s office.
Lt. James Miller and Corrections Officer Donald Dennie attended the Black Creek Sallyport conference in Syracuse.
Lt. Tammy Ryndock and Lt. Matt Hilkert attended the New York State Sheriffs Association law enforcement supervisors conference in Saratoga County.
Aunskt and Dunn attended the reality-based training instructor course in Oneida County.
Sgt. Joseph Roeland, Sgt. Laura Elsbree and deputies Brandon Burnett, Mason Craine, Robert Harkins, Thomas Radka, and Jesse Wilson attended the breath analysis operator course in Canandaigua.
Undersheriff Jeff Fosdick and Virts attended the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy executive development seminar in Wyoming County.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people also can see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.