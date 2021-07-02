LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is reminding people about the internet purchase exchange zones in front of the sheriff’s office jail facility on Route 31.
In his monthly column, Virts said the two identified parking spots are meant to promote safety when making an in-person exchange as part of an online transaction, such as on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.
“The parking spots are under 24/7 video surveillance for safety,” Virts said.
Virts also discussed sex offender awareness and verification. Wayne County has 354 registered sex offenders living in towns and villages in the county, and Virts reports current information each month to the Board of Supervisors’ public safety committee; he also forwards town-specific data to each supervisor.
Current sex offenders registered in each town are: Arcadia (74), Butler (21), Galen (22), Huron (21), Lyons (67), Macedon (14), Marion (10), Ontario (22), Palmyra (24), Rose (11), Savannah (14), Sodus (36), Walworth (8), Williamson (21), and Wolcott (30).
Each month, the sheriff’s office verifies the address of offenders and other information, including current photos. People can learn more by going to waynecosheriff.org and getting the free sheriff’s app.
Virts said people with questions can contact the sheriff’s office or their municipal police department.
Virts reports the following statistics for May:
• Forty-two males and four females were remanded to the jail. There were 47 transports and 5,136 inmate meals served.
Inmates worked 1,359 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The jail boarded three inmates from Cayuga County and two from Ontario County, and secured 10 parole violators and six inmates ready for transfer to state prisons.
Court security officers cleared 1,110 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons, securing seven weapons and nine contraband items.
• Deputies traveled 120,461 miles on patrol, responding to 88 motor-vehicle crashes that resulted in 12 injuries. Officers also handled two missing-person cases, 25 animal complaints, 1,392 miscellaneous complaints, nine major crimes, 397 minor crimes, and six fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 2,490, with deputies issuing 323 traffic tickets and making eight DWI arrests. There were 130 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 34 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 71 legal papers and 85 family court orders.
• In addition to the eight DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made eight DWI arrests in the county. The Palmyra Police Department made one.
• Sgt. Craig Pagnotti was a police field training course instructor at the Ontario County safety training facility in Hopewell.
Court Security Supervisor Dawn Pisciotti assisted in the accreditation process for Steuben County court security.
Sgt. Inv. Andrew Hares and Deputy Sam Ross took a traffic crash reconstruction online course.
Chief Deputy Joseph Croft, Lt. Matt Hilkert and Deputy Justin Lucia attended K-9 graduation in Syracuse.
Sgt. Inv. Zachary Aunkst attended the police response active shooter instructor certification in Pennsylvania.
Lt. Matt Ryndock attended the civil supervisor’s continued education training in Saratoga Springs.
Lt. James Miller and Sgt. Joseph Hendler were reality-based training instructors for the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in Clifton Springs.
Deputies Travis Dunn, Christina Denniston, Kevin Vaughn and Caitlin Fitzgerald, who are all school resource officers, attended dealing with students with disabilities training in Bath.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources. They can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.