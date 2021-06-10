LYONS — The Wayne County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night at the former Iroquois Hotel.
In a news release, Sheriff Barry Virts said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Franklin Street site, which is now an apartment building. The first deputy on the scene rendered first aid to the male victim, who was not identified by name, until Lyons Ambulance and Wayne County Advanced Life Support personnel arrived.
The person was taken by ambulance to a landing zone, and flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. As of Thursday morning, Virts did not know the extent of the injuries.
State police are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (315) 946-9711.