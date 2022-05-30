LYONS — The Wayne County sheriff’s office has identified the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident May 20 on Route 31, just west of the former village limits.
And, police said the driver who caused the accident also passed away.
Sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Joe Croft told the Times the accident happened about 11:40 a.m. Nancy A. Delork, 84, of Lyons, who was driving west, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on.
The driver of the other vehicle, Kathy E. Robinson, 61, of Newark, died in the collision.
Delork was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Police said Delork died May 27.
State police, the Lyons Fire Department, Lyons Ambulance and Wayne County ALS also responded to the scene.