LYONS — The Wayne County sheriff’s office is reporting the following for November:
• Forty-one males and seven females were remanded to the county jail. There were 67 inmate transports and 5,165 meals served. Inmates worked 1,248 hours of labor at the jail including laundry, facility cleaning, and food service. The jail boarded eight inmates from Seneca County, one from Ontario County, one from Cayuga County, along with 18 parole violators.
• Court security officers cleared 1,630 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing 29 weapons and 21 contraband items in a manner similar to TSA airport security.
• Deputies traveled 100,468 miles on patrol, responding to 142 motor-vehicle accidents that resulted in six injuries but no fatalities. Officers handled three missing-person cases, 22 animal complaints, 847 miscellaneous complaints, five major crimes, 297 minor crimes, and nine fire investigations. There were 1,741 total complaints for the month, with deputies issuing 132 traffic tickets and making three DWI arrests. There were 109 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 11 mental health arrests.
• The civil officwe processed 82 legal papers and 93 family court orders, handled five evictions, received more than $133,000, and paid out more than $132,000 to creditors.
• In addition to the three DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made five DWI arrests in the county.
• Sgt. Joseph Hendler attended the Taser instructor certification course in Schenectady.
• New Sheriff Rob Milby said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a mobile app that is available for free from iTunes and Google Play (Android) app stores. It helps county residents get information from the sheriff’s office including alerts, news, and resources.
• People who see any suspicious activity are urged to call 911.
• Milby said people can visit WCSO’s social media sites, including Facebook (“Wayne County Sheriff’s Office”) and Twitter (@WayneCoSheriff), as well as waynecosheriff.org. Milby added that social media is used to inform residents of events and arrests that would be released to the media, but is timelier to keep people up to date. Social media sites are not used as an official communication tool.
Direct concerns and inquiries to Milby at (315) 946-5799 or rmilby@co.wayne.ny.us. Or, mail a concern or question to him at Sheriff Robert Milby, 7376 Route 31, Suite 100, Lyons, NY 14489.