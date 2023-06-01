LYONS — In early April, Wayne County Administrator Rick House said he was “guardedly optimistic” a new contract could be reached with the sheriff’s road patrol deputies after a second mediation session with a state arbitrator resulted in a contract proposal.
That optimism might have vanished.
On Tuesday, Teamsters 118 negotiator Sean Walsh announced union deputies had “overwhelmingly” turned down the county’s contract offer “in an ongoing dispute over fair compensation.”
Walsh said in the press release that the “Board of Supervisors, along with their appointed county administrator, Rick House, have regrettably refused to provide deputies with salaries commensurate with surrounding agencies, leading to an exodus of experienced officers seeking better opportunities elsewhere.” A key issue, he said, is the absence of a 20-year retirement plan, “making them one of the few law enforcement agencies in the region without this crucial benefit. As a result, the sheriff’s department has been struggling to retain experienced officers who are enticed by higher-paying agencies that do offer the 20-year retirement benefit.”
Walsh continued: “The Wayne County sheriffs’ road patrol Teamsters firmly believe that fair compensation and retirement benefits are essential to attracting and retaining qualified law enforcement professionals who play a vital role in ensuring public safety. Unfortunately, the county’s refusal to address these concerns has created an unsustainable situation, jeopardizing the effectiveness of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the safety of the community it serves.”
The county sees the matter differently.
In a press release issued late Tuesday afternoon, the county framed the offer as a “tentative agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement. This Tentative Agreement was reached on April 28, 2023 by Wayne County and the Teamsters during mediation. A New York State Public Employment Relations Board mediator worked with the parties to help them reach agreement, and the agreement was based upon that mediator’s recommendations. The tentative agreement provided significant increases to wage rates and retained the existing 25-year retirement plan.”
House, a former undersheriff in Wayne County, expressed disappointment with the vote.
“We believed the mediator’s recommendations were fair and appropriate and the county’s team was ready to recommend approval of the agreement to the board,” he said. “Unfortunately, we will not have the opportunity to do so.”
The county said in the press release that “the parties met on 11 occasions beginning in February of 2022. Last summer, the union offered to withdraw its proposal to adopt a costly 20-year retirement plan that would have had an initial county buy-in of nearly $1.5 million in addition to higher county retirement contributions thereafter. In response, the county increased its proposal to raise wage rates. The union rejected the county’s offer without making a counteroffer, and instead declared impasse thereby terminating negotiations.”
After that, noted House, negotiations stopped with the movement to mediation.
The county said deputies continue to work under the expired 2016-21 collective bargaining agreement.
“This agreement provided substantial pay increases, leading the union’s chief negotiator at the time, Chris Toole, to comment that the agreement was ‘one of the most lucrative agreements Local 118 has been a part of,’” the county said.
The county said it is awaiting word from the union regarding the next steps, adding it will “continue to move forward to seek an appropriate agreement that provides fair compensation and benefits to our valued employees and protects the county taxpayers. We remain willing to meet with the union to work toward this goal.”
In turn, Walsh said “road patrol Teamsters remain committed to finding a resolution that recognizes the hard work and dedication of their members while also ensuring the efficient operation of the Sheriff’s Department,” urging the county to “engage in meaningful negotiations and address the legitimate concerns raised by the road patrol Teamsters.”