LYONS — A little over two weeks ago, Wayne County Public Health announced it had set a single-day record for Covid-19 cases with 110.
On Thursday, a week after the Thanksgiving holiday, the county broke it by a large number, recording 163 new cases.
“Today’s total hospitalizations, current active case count and new positive cases over the last 24 hours all represent new highs,” health department spokesperson Ryan Mulhern said.
The county said it now has 722 active and recovering cases, with 37 people in the hospital for Covid-19.
The death toll also is rising.
On Nov. 16, the county said 79 people had died from Covid-19-related illnesses. Nine more have died since then.
Of the 163 new cases reported Thursday, 36, or about 20%, are children.
Mulhern urged residents to take precautions.
“Please consider that this is still early into a suspected and projected drastic increase of cases,” Mulhern said. “With the holidays and colder weather approaching, people will tend to gather indoors where the virus spreads much easier in small, unventilated areas. Cases and hospitalizations will continue to climb quickly if we do not take precautions now.”
The health department asked residents to do the following:
• Wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, in public places.
• Stay home from work, school or family/public gatherings if you feel unwell.
• Consider getting vaccinated if you have not done so already. “Vaccinations significantly reduce the likelihood of being hospitalized or dying from Covid,” Mulhern said. “Vaccinations do reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus. The vaccines against Covid-19 are extremely safe and remain very effective, even against the Delta variant.”
The Finger Lakes Region’s Covid numbers continue to climb, Gov. Kathy Hochul noted Thursday. The percentage of positive test results was 10.69% on Thursday, compared to the statewide average of 4.61%. That’s second only to Western New York.
On Thursday, Hochul launched Boost Up, New York, a statewide campaign urging New York adults to get their booster dose for better protection against Covid-19. As the state monitors for the Omicron variant, she said, the new education and advertising effort reminds New Yorkers that a boost against Covid-19 is needed to maximize protection, prolong the vaccine’s durability and help safeguard communities and families against the virus.
“With this campaign, we are getting the message out with banners and displays to get people excited about booster shots as they get ready to celebrate the holidays,” Hochul said. “If you are over 18, you can get the free booster dose immediately. It will give you that extra protection, and it also helps to protect your loved ones. This is the ultimate act of kindness that you can exercise this holiday season.”