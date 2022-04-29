LYONS — Wayne County is set to spend $8.5 million to address the digital divide that has haunted portions of the county for years.
Officials say the county can no longer tolerate large swaths of its population not having reliable and affordable internet.
At its April 19 meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum, that is designed to “bring service to every unserved address in Wayne County.” As part of the approval, supervisors allocated $8.5 million of the $17 million it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act towards the project. Charter is funding the rest, County Administrator Rick House said.
Charter Communications was one of two companies that responded to a request for proposals for the broadband project. Charter’s $14 million estimate was far below the only other suitor, Erie County-based Wraithtek, which submitted a $29 million estimate. In October, supervisors OK’d entering contract negotiations with Charter, which resulted in the deal approved last week.
Only Walworth Supervisor Mike Donalty voted against the measure. Donalty said public funds should not be used to subsidize a profitable private business.
“This is nothing more than corporate welfare, using public funds to benefit a money-making corporation whose net income (profit) in 2021 was $4.65 billion,” he said. “Surely there are far better ways to spend this money than to give it to a company that typically raises their subscriber rates annually, and sometimes more. While many will disagree, water, sewer, and roads are infrastructure; broadband is not, contrary to what the Democrats in Washington will tell you.”
Donalty said the expenditure sets a precedent the county could regret.
“What happens when RG&E and NYSEG come knocking on our doors for millions to extend their natural gas lines?” he asked. “Private entities should not be awarded public funds that they will then turn into a profit for their shareholders.”
House said the extension of broadband is critical to the county’s future.
“It does have an impact on our county for economic and residential development,” he said. “People need internet access. You have to do what you have to do.”
House said broadband internet is another utility needed for every business and household.
Brian Pincelli, the county’s economic development director and the man who led the broadband initiative, was unavailable for comment this week.
House said it’s estimated that the broadband expansion will likely take two years to complete.
Last fall, the county had about 3,400 households without access to high-speed internet, a number that has been dropping for several years thanks to expansion work by Spectrum, county officials noted.
Charter will be offering speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes per second through its new fiber lines, far above the service most Spectrum customers are getting in Wayne County now, officials have said. The project does not involve replacing existing lines.
However, Spectrum is getting more competition. Upstate Fiber Networks, part of Phelps-based Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Companies, is expanding its high-speed internet service into Newark, Palmyra and Macedon.