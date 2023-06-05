LYONS — After holding off on issuing emergency declarations related to asylum seekers potentially seeking to relocate upstate, the Board of Supervisors is holding a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the matter.
The session starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be held in the Supervisors Chambers on the second floor of the Wayne County Courthouse.
“There are several supervisors that have requested discussing the issue with the full board,” Administrator Rick House explained.
In a Zoom session with Gov. Kathy Hochul last week, House said the state is reporting that 300 asylum seekers have been placed outside of New York City, which is contracting with lodging facilities to house them. Counties housing them so far include Orange, Duchess, Westchester, Albany and Onondaga, House said.
He noted that while supervisors can urge an emergency declaration, it can only be declared by Board Chair Phil Eygnor of Huron. Eygnor has been reluctant to issue such one, explaining that as it stands, there is no emergency to declare.
“He’s still very adamant (against the declaration),” House said.
Eygnor confirmed Friday that his stance has not changed.
“After the Zoom meeting with the governor, I feel even better about it,” he said. “We will inform everyone of what’s going on and listen to any concerns.”
House said there is still no indication any asylum seekers have sought housing in Wayne County.
He said County Attorney Dan Conners is concerned that if the county’s emergency orders attempt to block migrants from seeking housing in Wayne, the county could be subject to litigation.
Connors could not be reached for comment Friday.
“We’re talking about the legal ability to issue these orders,” House said.
House noted that the executives of Rockland and Orange counties are being sued for issuing their emergency orders by the New York Civil Liberties Union, which is representing several asylum seekers.
The order by the Rockland County executive states that “no municipality may make contracts with persons, businesses, or entities doing business within the county to transport migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the county, or to house persons at locations in the county for any length of time without the express written permission of the county executive.” The order further prohibits any hotel, motel, or owner of a multiple dwelling in Rockland County from contracting with “any other municipality other than Rockland for the purpose of providing housing or accommodations for migrants or asylum seekers without a license granted by the county.”
The matter is now in court.
According to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, “White Plains federal judge Nelson Román repeatedly invoked the specter of Jim Crow in a hearing Thursday morning as he weighed the validity of various executive orders seeking to block the transfer of asylum seekers outside of New York City.’
The paper said the lawsuit filed by the NYCLU on behalf of several asylum seekers alleges “that executive orders issued by Rockland and Orange counties meddle with immigration matters controlled by federal law. Additionally, the asylum seekers allege they were targeted because of their race, and that their right to travel has been restricted, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.”
House said such legal action could be repeated in Wayne County if the emergency order contains similar provisions.
“The order is not legally enforceable and could lead to a long, expensive court battle,” he said.
House said the county has an emergency order ready to go, in case it’s necessary. He said he could not divulge the details at this point because the draft is not in effect. He did say it is “specific to Wayne County’s concerns.”
House said legal action is not conjecture. He said that in the 1980s, a former Social Services commissioner attempted to deny benefits to migrants and was sued.
“We lost,” he said, adding that the county paid punitive damages after indemnifying the commissioner of monetary responsibility.