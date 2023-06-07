LYONS — James Schuler was a few minutes into his remarks Tuesday morning, urging the Wayne County Board of Supervisors to hold off on issuing any emergency declaration related to asylum speakers, when Chair Phil Eygnor interrupted him.
“We’re going to go with not declaring any state of emergency,” Eygnor announced.
“If that’s the case … ,” Schuler said, his voice trailing off amid some laughter and applause from the large crowd that attended the special meeting.
“We’ve delved into this pretty good,” Eygnor said. “It’s been a staff discussion. We’ve all worked through it.”
In essence, the county decided, there is no emergency related to asylum seekers in Wayne — and thus no need to have Eygnor issue one, a position he has maintained since New York City began relocating some asylum seekers upstate.
The meeting agenda said the session was scheduled to address the issue, but the board, which met in caucus prior to the meeting, apparently had decided the fate of an emergency declaration already.
County Administrator Rick House said he could not comment on what happened at the caucus, which is exempt from the state’s Open Meetings Law, but which is criticized by good-government advocates as a way for political parties to conduct public business in private. House did say the issue has been discussed at recent committee meetings that were open to the public.
The news that supervisors had come to an agreement on the issue — in consultation with County Attorney Dan Connors and House — pleased the large audience on hand, many of whom had signed up to speak out against any declaration.
House said “you don’t declare an emergency when one doesn’t exist.” He pointed to the Ginna nuclear leak of 1982 and lakeshore flooding in 2017 and ’19 as true emergencies that required coordinated response.
Some counties that have declared emergencies related to the migrants say they are ill-equipped to deal with large influxes of people who likely need a host of social services — from housing to healthcare. The declarations have also included efforts to block them from housing. Yates County adopted a similar stance. Ontario and Seneca have not issued emergency declarations, but said the state and New York City need to better handle housing asylum seekers.
Connors warned against a similar measure in Wayne.
“In my opinion, there is no basis for a declaration,” he said. “There are lawsuits flying all over the state.”
However, House noted the county is being proactive if asylum seekers do come. He said he is reestablishing the county’s Humanitarian Response Team, which was formed in 2019 because of housing issues at dilapidated mobile home parks in Lyons and Arcadia. Many were displaced because of code violations. That team included county officials and representatives from faith-based organizations, schools, nonprofits and more in conjunction with the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
The goal, he said in a press release issued later Tuesday, is the “establishment of a workable plan for the housing of asylum seekers” in the event they arrive here.
“We’ve dealt with (similar) issues,” he told the audience at the meeting. “This is nothing new. We need to be prepared in case we do (get them), and we’re working towards that end.”
House noted that any organization that wants to be part of the Humanitarian Response Team can contact County Health Director Diane Devlin at WCPH@co.wayne.ny.us or Social Services Commissioner Lisa Graf at lgraf@county.wayne.ny.us.
While satisfied that the county plans no such emergencies, many speakers urged officials to embrace any that come here, saying they can contribute their culture and work experiences in a county in need of labor in agriculture and other areas.
“Asylum seekers can be a great benefit to the community,” said Jim Wood of Sodus.
Daniela Mendez of Sodus said these people have faced “hardships that we cannot understand” in their quest to come to the United States and find better lives.
Beth Ares of Sodus said she has been involved in successful refugee resettlement programs and the county can do so as well.
“It’s only fearful without giving thought and preparation,” she said.
The formula to that success, said Ares, includes housing, clothing, food, healthcare, spiritual support, and jobs and job training.
As a person of faith, she said many churchgoers are willing to pitch in, or, as she put it, “Walk the walk and walk the talk.”
However, while pleased with what transpired Tuesday, immigrant-rights activist and physician John Ghertner said such meetings by supervisors cause unneeded anxiety in an already fearful population. He fears an “ongoing negative reaction to this” if an emergency declaration is ultimately approved.
“The ACLU is listening to what’s being spoken here today,” he said, adding they “will be in this town with legal action” if an emergency declaration with provisions similar to other counties is adopted.
Indeed, Ghertner noted later Tuesday that a federal judge has barred Rockland and Orange counties from enforcing orders targeting migrant arrivals, saying they intentionally discriminate against migrants and violate their rights to travel freely within the state.