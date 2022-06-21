LYONS — The Wayne County Office of Economic Development and Planning is hosting a business panel at 8:30 a.m. June 24, via Zoom. Programs and initiatives aimed at addressing housing needs and issues in Wayne County will be discussed.
Panelists include Mark Humbert, director of the Wayne County Regional Land Bank; Theodora Finn, president of the Greater Rochester Housing Partnership; George Getman, director of Newark Housing Authority; and Thomas Lyon, a planner with Wayne County. The discussion will be moderated by Brian Pincelli, director of Wayne County Economic Development and Planning.
The county noted that in October 2021 it hosted a housing roundtable with local landlords and housing advocates that addressed affordability and availability of housing for county residents.
“We have taken steps to gain a better understanding of the housing market and to identify some of the housing issues across the County,” Pincelli said. “Now we’re taking steps to implement targeted programs that address some of the immediate needs while also dealing with rising costs of new development, rehabilitation, ownership, and rentals.”
Two new programs to be discussed in the panel discussion are the rental rehab program administered by the Housing Council at Pathstone and the pre-development loan program administered by the Greater Rochester Housing Partnership. The programs are made possible through the New York State Preservation Opportunity Program authorized by Attorney General Letitia James and managed through Enterprise Community Partners.
Additionally, the county and the land bank have partnered to address ongoing concerns related to derelict and abandoned properties, as well as assessing potential brownfield issues in local communities.
The 90-minute discussion will focus on these topics, as well as introducing participants to an upcoming county-wide housing study that will identify areas of housing needs and growth by town and regions of the county, the Economic Development and Planning Department said.
Also to be discussed are the efforts of the land bank to assess brownfield cleanup opportunities, including the recently announced $1 million brownfield revolving loan fund. The county is looking to partner with towns and villages to address these issues.
The panel is open to public attendance.
To RSVP for this discussion, contact the Wayne County Economic Development and Planning Dept. at (315) 946-5919 or email wayneplanning@co.wayne.ny.us. For more information, visit web.co.wayne.ny.us/428/Housing.