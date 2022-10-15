SAVANNAH — A piece of Wayne County’s electric trolley history is likely to disappear in the coming year.
A Messner Road building that once served the Rochester, Syracuse and Eastern Electric trolley line — the county’s Department of Public Works has used it for many years — is being replaced with a new facility at an estimated cost of $1 million. Once the new building is ready for occupancy, the red brick building will be razed, said Scott Kolczynski, deputy DPW superintendent.
The county believes it is a former maintenance facility for the nearby trolley line that ran near or along what is now Route 31. However, it looks similar to the powerhouses, or substations, needed to distribute electricity for the line that are still standing in East Rochester, Macedon and Port Gibson in Manchester.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the transfer of $1 million from the unassigned general fund into a capital fund project in anticipation of 2023 construction.
Kolczynski said the current building, which is called a patrol barn, has significant maintenance issues, and it was determined it was better to build new rather than address a myriad of problems the century-old building has.
“The county did consider renovating the building, but the existing structure is in need of extensive work,” Kolczynski said.
Some of the major issues, according to Kolczynski:
• The exterior brick work is deteriorating. “I would estimate 25 percent to 30 percent would need to be replaced and over 60 percent to 70 percent of the building would need mortar repointing redone,” he said.
• The old chimneys would have to be removed and/or rebuilt.
• A new roof is needed, plus complete replacement of all the brick parapet walls around the roof.
• The old wooden and custom tin soffit and fascia “have failed and need replacing,” Kolczynski said.
• All the doors and single-pane wooden windows need to be replaced.
• At a minimum, the heated portion of the building would have to be brought up to current energy code. “Currently it is an uninsulated building for the most part,” he said.
• The existing concrete floors are uneven and in poor condition.
• The restroom facility “is in rough shape,” he said.
• It is “highly likely” there is asbestos and lead paint that will need to be addressed, Kolczynski noted.
With all that, the deputy highway superintendent, who is a Savannah native, said it would not be cost-effective to renovate the building.
“To renovate this building, it would end up being a multimillion-dollar project,” he said. “I felt it would be hard to justify the cost for its continued intended use as a highway patrol barn to mainly store highway equipment. A new building would cost the county less to construct and would reduce future maintenance and energy costs.”
The patrol barn is one of three the county maintains outside of its main facility on Route 31 in Arcadia, County Administrator Rick House said. He said that on a “cost-benefit analysis,” it makes no sense to renovate a building that has such major structural challenges.
“It’s not a good, functioning patrol barn,” House said.
He does not believe the building has significant historic value.
“We wouldn’t be tearing down a building of historical significance,” said House, adding that the county is checking to see if it is on any historical registers.
“Currently, we do not believe it is,” Kolczynski said.
House said the building must be removed once the new facility on the same county property is ready for occupancy.
“It’s gonna fall down (eventually), and it would be an attractive hazard,” he said. “There are many old buildings that would be better to restore than this one.”
Demolition is expected to cost about $150,000, according to House.
The historians for Savannah and the county did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
According to a piece written by the late historian Larry Ann Evans and published in the Finger Lakes Times, the towns in the southern part of Wayne County were linked by the Rochester, Syracuse and Eastern Electric trolley.
“Construction of the line began in Newark in 1904 and was built eastward and westward from this point,” she wrote. “The first section opened between Newark and Palmyra in 1906. The line was completed in sections and the entire route from Rochester to Syracuse opened July 29, 1908.”
It closed in 1930.