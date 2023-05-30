SAVANNAH — The Landmark Society of Western New York’s summer magazine features a former Wayne County trolley facility slated for demolition on its “Too Close to Call” preservation scorecard.
The Messner Road building, now called the County Patrol Barn, once served the Rochester, Syracuse and Eastern Electric trolley line, likely as a powerhouse. It has been used for many years by the Wayne County Department of Public Works for operations on the eastern end of the county.
Supervisors approved a plan last year to build a new facility on the site at an estimated cost of $1 million. Once the new building is ready for use, the red brick building is to be razed.
Plans to build the new highway facility are on track, said Kevin Rooney, the county’s public works director.
“The project has not stalled,” he said. “Our consultant is still working on concepts and will be contacting the state Historic Preservation Office for concurrence as part of their final design tasks.”
The Landmark Society laments the likely loss of what it calls a “beautiful, historic building.” However, Caitlin Meives, the organization’s director of preservation, said it is not lobbying the county to reconsider its decision.
“I’m not aware of any local residents in the community who are advocating to save/reuse the building. At least, no one has reached out to us about it,” she said. “ … We would certainly welcome the opportunity to work with and/or advise any members of the community who are interested in seeing the building reused. Because we have such a large region to cover, so many projects, and limited staff, we generally don’t insert ourselves into situations like this unless there is some kind of local demand.”
County Administrator Rick House said to his knowledge there has been no pushback on plans to take down the building.
Meives said it is “definitely an unfortunate situation. It’s rare to have a trolley barn like this still in existence, and it seems like this one likely has the potential to be reused.”
County officials said renovating the building is not a good use of tax dollars.
The building needs extensive brick repairs, a new roof, new windows, along with needing new restrooms, insulation and floor repairs, among other concerns, the county said. Those repairs would result in a multimillion-dollar project, they said, and officials don’t believe it would be wise to leave the building standing once the new highway facility is ready for occupation.
The demolition is estimated to cost $150,000.
The towns in the southern part of Wayne County were linked by the Rochester, Syracuse and Eastern Electric trolley. The first section opened between Newark and Palmyra in 1906. The line was completed in sections and the entire route from Rochester to Syracuse opened July 29, 1908. It closed in 1930.
Other power stations along the line are still standing, including one on Beebe Road in Macedon.