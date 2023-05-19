LYONS — Wayne County’s undersheriff is the 54th State Senate District’s Woman of Distinction for 2023, Sen. Pam Helming announced Wednesday.
Each year state senators honor a woman from their districts who has made outstanding contributions to their community.
Ryndock, a 25-year veteran of law enforcement, was sworn in as undersheriff in 2022 by Sheriff Rob Milby, and is the first woman to hold the position.
“Undersheriff Ryndock’s commitment to serving others is evident in everything she does, through her work with the sheriff’s office and her work in the community,” Helming stated. “She leads by example, dedicating herself fully to her job and admirably, to protecting the most vulnerable, including child victims. She is a respected mentor to her colleagues and a leader in every regard. We are grateful and proud to have Undersheriff Ryndock’s leadership in Wayne County, and I am honored to recognize her as the 2023 Woman of Distinction for the 54th Senate District.”
“I was honored to be among so many of New York state’s most gallant and intelligent women,” Ryndock told the Finger Lakes Times. “This will be an experience I will cherish always.”
Milby said Ryndock is deserving of the accolades.
“I have worked alongside Tammy Ryndock for most of her career and can tell you that she is an exemplary law enforcement official,” he said. “You will be hard pressed to find a more dedicated, driven or capable human being. Undersheriff Ryndock puts her all into everything she does, which ensures her success. She is an inspiration to everyone in the public safety profession. She always has, and always will, lead the charge to champion our victims. I am elated to see her recognized as a 2023 Woman of Distinction.”
Ryndock, a 1994 graduate of Newark High School, began her career with the Clyde Police Department after graduating from Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in 1998. She joined the sheriff’s office in 2000, first as a field training officer. Over the years she continued to rise in ranks — from sergeant to detective sergeant to detective lieutenant before her appointment as undersheriff.
According to Helming’s office, Ryndock specialized in investigating crimes against children, which she calls “her passion.” Three years ago, she became a deputy U.S. Marshal and was assigned to a regional FBI child exploitation/human trafficking task force.
Ryndock also serves as an advisory board member and multidisciplinary team member of the Wayne County Child Advocacy Center and on the advisory board of the Survivor Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.
A resident of Huron, Ryndock is married to Matt Ryndock, a lieutenant in the Civil Division of the sheriff’s office.
She has two daughters: Taylor, 27, an attorney, and Hailey, 20, a pre-med student at Penn State.