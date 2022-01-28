LYONS — Wayne County’s 200th birthday is less than a year away, and the Bicentennial Committee is planning a host of events to celebrate the milestone.
Now the committee is offering something of the keepsake variety: a two-year commemorative calendar containing about 800 county-specific historical facts, along with over 300 images depicting life from the past two centuries in Wayne County.
The calendars are $15, plus shipping and handling through the Wayne County Historical Society at (315) 946-4943 or online at waynehistory.org/shop.
Committee members Loreen Jorgensen of Palmyra and Chris Davis, president of the Newark-Arcaida Historical Society, worked for six months researching and collecting information and pictures from all the local historians, the committee said.
It said the calendar is organized into 24 uniquely themed months with photographs and historical facts complementing each of the themes.
In addition, the committee said, each day in the calendar contains a fun fact. For example, Jan. 12 states: “1916: Oswald Meulendyke, on roads iced with freezing rain, skated from Sodus to Williamson and back.”
Walworth Historian Gene Bavis and Huron Historian Rosa Fox, the committee co-chairs, worked closely with the calendar committee to verify, organize and display the little-known facts on county history.
“It was truly a collaborative effort, involving historians from across the county,” said Fox. “We are thrilled with the final product and are very pleased with the positive response in the sales and keen interest in the calendar.”
Bavis said purchasing the calendar will help the county celebrate its 200th birthday.
“Not only is this calendar an incredible source of information and history, it is also a fundraiser for us,” Bavis noted. “All proceeds from the sales will support future bicentennial activities.”
To learn more about Wayne County’s Bicentennial milestones and events, visit waynecounty200.com.
There are many projects planned for the celebration in need of financial support, the committee noted.