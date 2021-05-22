LYONS — Wayne County Public Health is taking their COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the road — and with some tasty enticements to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Today, the health department is hosting a drive-thru clinic at North Rose-Wolcott High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free shaved ice from Snowie’s Shaved Ice is being offered.
Additionally, the health department is hosting clinics at Captain Jack’s Goodtime Tavern, 8505 Greig St., Sodus Point, from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25 and 26.
Captain Jack’s is donating a free burger and a drink to those who attend the clinic and get vaccinated with either the two-dose Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. Walk-ins and/or pre-registrations are accepted. To those who want to register, scan the QR Code that belongs to the date you wish to attend on Wayne County Public Health’s Facebook page.
The health department noted that vaccines are now available for anyone 12 and over. Those ages 12 to 17 must have a parent or guardian present or on the phone at the time of vaccination, it noted.
For more information, call (315) 946-5749 or email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us.
As of Friday, 43,158 of the county’s estimated population of 90,000, or about 48 percent, have received at least one vaccination. Nearly 60 percent of those 18 and over have received at least one dose.