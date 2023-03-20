LYONS — Jury selection began Monday in the Wayne County Court trial of a Rose man arrested after a 2019 crash that killed a former Waterloo woman, her unborn son, and another person.
District Attorney Mike Calarco said Christopher Kirkey faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
The charges stem from a May 26, 2019, accident on Savannah Spring Lake Road in Savannah. Police said the vehicle Kirkey was driving went off the road, hit a guard rail and bridge abutment, and ended up in Crusoe Creek.
Two passengers in the vehicle, Kayla Mettler, 27, and Michael Schute, 32, of Rose, were pronounced dead at the scene. Mettler, who went to school in Waterloo but was living in North Rose at the time, was pregnant.
Calarco said Kirkey and Mettler may have been in a relationship at the time.
Kirkey, then 37, was flown by medical helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was arrested by the sheriff’s office in September 2020 after what police called an extensive investigation and grand jury indictment.
First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan is prosecuting the trial. Area attorney Joe Sapio is representing Kirkey.
County Judge Daniel Barrett is presiding.