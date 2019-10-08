WALWORTH — Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, said the Wayne County Water and Sewer has been awarded $500,000 in Northern Border Regional Commission funding to support water infrastructure improvements.
He said this is the second NBRC grant the county has received in 2019, after advocating last year for Wayne to be added to a list of counties in New York state eligible for NBRC funding opportunities.
“It is imperative that we invest in and support water infrastructure in our region to ensure access to safe and clean water sources,” said Katko. “As a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I have actively worked to ensure communities nationwide have access to reliable and safe drinking water. With this funding, Wayne County will receive substantial support for water infrastructure improvement projects, while at the same time, creating job opportunities and supporting local business and farmers.”
He said the funding will assist with the expansion of a new waterline, pump improvements and the creation of a 2 million-gallon water storage tank, which will serve hundreds of businesses in Wayne County. These improvements are also expected to create jobs by encouraging business development within the agricultural sector, Katko added.