ARCADIA — The Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority is proposing to install a 2-million-gallon water tank on County House Road, while also improving the pumping and transmission system serving the water main there.
The project includes installing and trenching 1,400 linear feet and directional drilling 850 linear feet of new, 12-inch pipe along County House Road, and directional drilling at least 20 feet below the Erie Canal. It will result in 4,600 square feet of temporary impacts to the regulated areas of a Class 1 freshwater wetland area.
The authority has applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for the necessary permits. Before the DEC will issue a permit, it will accept written public comments no later than June 30.
Written comments should be sent to Frances Knickmeyer at DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 E. Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414. Or, contact Knickmeyer at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Anyone interested in viewing the documents involved with the project should contact Knickmeyer to make an appointment.