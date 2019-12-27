WILLIAMSON — A 143-year-old newspaper put out its final edition this past week.
The Sun & Record/Wayne County Mail announced this week that it was ceasing publication. Managing editor and owner John Addyman of Newark posted a message on the newspaper’s Facebook page that the end had come.
Addyman, a longtime journalist in the region, took over the publication from prior owners Dave Young and Wilma Young (not related) a few years ago. He said Thursday he’s been seeking a buyer or a partner but has no takers. About two weeks ago it looked like he had a buyer, but it fizzled out, Addyman said.
The Sun & Record/Wayne County Mail is a combination of what were once three separate publications — the Sun covered Williamson; the Record, Sodus; and the Wayne County Mail, Ontario and Walworth.
They eventually merged, and with Addyman at the helm, expanded into other communities in the western half of the county with a bevy of freelance writers.
Addyman said that was by necessity. There just wasn’t enough advertising revenue in those northeast Wayne County communities to support the publication.
He said circulation was about 2,200 but expressed pride that digital subscriptions rose to nearly 400 in the short time the paper offered the platform.
However, Addyman said the average age of its readers, about 60, was a concern.
In his message to readers, he said that “we faced a challenge we could not surmount — capturing young adult readers who get their news and experience advertising on their phones and tablets.”
Addyman believes the publication will be missed.
“There’s going to be a hole in these communities, but headwinds are strong,” said Addyman, who told readers he had promised his wife — with whom he just celebrated his 50th anniversary — he would retire by age 75. He said he’s passed that.
“It’s a sad circumstance, that’s for sure,” said Addyman, who, like his predecessor, Wilma Young, considers community journalism “a calling.”
The work is hard, he said, noting he toiled virtually every day — from covering government and school board meetings to sports and community events.
“I know what we had to do to get that stuff on the page,” he said. “It’s a loss to the fabric of the community.”
The paper is currently one of the county’s two legal newspapers, along with the Times of Wayne County.
County Administrator Rick House said he is sorry to see the paper gone.
“The Sun and Record has been a good partner with the county on publishing our legal notices and providing many local residents with comprehensive news coverage, especially Board of Supervisors actions,” he said. “They will be missed.”
And while the paper may have ceased publication under Addyman’s leadership, he remains hopeful of finding a buyer — “someone with business acumen” — who will see its value and potential.
The loss leaves Wayne County with just a handful of weekly papers that include the Times of Wayne County, the county’s biggest by far, as well as the Wayne Post — formed after the merger of the Courier-Journal of Palmyra and the Courier-Gazette of Newark — and the Lakeshore News.