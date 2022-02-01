LYONS — History will be made in the Wayne County sheriff’s office later this year.
Sheriff Rob Milby told the Times Monday that he appointed Tammy Ryndock, a 22-year veteran of the department, as undersheriff recently, something he first announced at his swearing-in ceremony. She will be the first woman in the No. 2 position at the sheriff’s office.
“She is a well-respected administrator and a mentor, not only to sheriff’s office staff but to officers in other departments in and around Wayne County,” Milby said. “I have nothing but the utmost confidence that she will continue her exemplary work at the sheriff’s office as undersheriff.”
Ryndock will start in mid-April, when current Undersheriff Jeff Fosdick retires. Her main duties will be as the sheriff’s office chief financial officer, including budgets, and she is working with Fosdick to learn the ropes.
“This is a completely new facet of the job for me, but I won’t be rewriting the script,” Ryndock said Monday. “My career has been based on what I have taken away from the job over the years, including people in leadership roles such as Sheriff Milby and others I worked alongside. My goals remain committed to being a mentor to deputies and other members of this department.
“We are a family here. If the other officers are successful, that means I am successful.”
Ryndock, a 1994 graduate of Newark High School, graduated from the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in 1988 and first worked for the Clyde Police Department. She was hired as a sheriff’s deputy in 2000. She was a field training officer for the department and promoted to sergeant in 2006. She was a road patrol supervisor, generally for the overnight shift.
Ryndock was promoted to criminal investigator in 2015 by recently retired Sheriff Barry Virts. Most of her early work as an investigator was in welfare fraud, but she later specialized in child abuse investigations.
Two years ago, she was sworn in as a deputy U.S. Marshal and assigned to a regional FBI child exploitation/human trafficking task force.
“My passion is investigating crimes against children,” she said.
“She is an experienced officer in all facets of police work and holds a special place in her heart for child victims,” Milby added.
In 2021, Virts promoted Ryndock to lieutenant, and she oversaw the criminal investigation unit.
Her mother, Sharon Purdy, was Sodus police chief for 25 years, while her brother, Roger LaClair, is a sheriff’s office investigator.
Ryndock’s husband, Matt, is a lieutenant in charge of the sheriff’s office civil division.
“My family, including my husband, mother and brother, have been a driving force for me throughout my career. Law enforcement runs in the family,” she said. “Matt and I came up through the ranks together and learned this job together. We remain super committed to the sheriff’s office.”