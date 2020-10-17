ROCHESTER — Federal officials have charged a Wayne County woman with a felony for allegedly stealing from mailboxes.
Jenna Vandemortel, 29, of Ontario, was charged Friday by criminal complaint with theft of mail. The charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The arrest was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
According to the criminal complaint, Vandemortel — in March and April of this year — was seen on several occasions stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes. She was also seen on surveillance video cashing stolen and altered checks at Wegmans stores.
To date, federal officials said 38 checks totaling more than $2,500 have been identified as stolen and cashed by Vandemortel.
The arrest follows an investigation that included the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, state police, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.