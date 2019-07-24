LYONS — New York’s ban on plastic bags doesn’t take effect until March 2020, but the Wayne County Board of Supervisors already has decided it won’t be charging residents for the use of the paper bags in grocery stores.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors opted against a provision of the plastic bag ban that allows localities to slap a 5-cent tax on each paper bag, with the money going to the state’s Environmental Protection Fund and the distribution of reusable bags.
In their resolution, which passed unanimously, supervisors stated that “New York State is already among the highest-taxed states in the nation and many Wayne County families are struggling to make ends meet.” It said that “imposing a new paper bag tax would place an additional financial burden on Wayne County families.”
The resolution said the board “recognizes the environmental benefits of using paper bags instead of plastic,” but that it “does not wish to increase the cost of living in Wayne County.”
Other counties in the region — Ontario, Seneca and Yates — have not taken stances on the bag tax.
New York joins California and Hawaii as the only states to completely ban plastic bags.
While the law doesn’t take effect for another seven months, Gates-based Wegmans is not waiting.
The grocery chain already had announced it would phase out plastic bags earlier than March 1, when the ban takes effect. It announced this week that on Monday, July 29, it will remove plastic bags from its Ithaca and Corning stores, with paper bags available for a 5-cent charge.
“Wegmans’ goal is to convert all customers to reusable bags, thereby eliminating the need to charge,” the company said in a press release. “In the meantime, the amount collected will be donated to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.”
The Wegmans release said that in stores where a small fee is charged, “reusable bag usage goes up dramatically. If, together, we can make that happen in our 46 New York State stores, it will have an immeasurable environmental impact for decades to come.”
For instance, in Germantown, Maryland, where Wegmans is required by law to charge a 5-cent fee for paper and plastic bags, 65 percent of bags used are reusable, compared to a 20-percent average in New York stores.
“Shifting customers to paper bags by eliminating plastic has an additional negative impact on the environment; whereas increasing the use of reusable bags reduces the overall number of single-use bags, positively impacting the environment,” the release said.
The company outlined its concerns with paper bag use:
• It takes seven tractor-trailers to transport the same number of paper bags as plastic bags carried by one tractor-trailer.
• It takes greater resources and energy to make and recycle paper compared to plastic.
• Paper bags do not break down in landfills.
• Paper bags are harmful to waterways due to the chemicals used in the manufacturing process.
Thus, the company push for customers to convert to reusable bags.
“Reusable bags also offer more convenience,” Wegmans said. “They hold more groceries without breaking or tearing, requiring fewer bags per shopping trip than paper bags and their sturdy handles make it easier for customers to load and unload the car.”
