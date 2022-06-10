LYONS — Wayne County’s efforts to restore contaminated properties and put them back on the tax rolls has received a big boost.
The county has been awarded a $1 million U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to create a Brownfield Program Revolving Loan Fund. It is one of 17 recipients nationwide.
The county’s Economic Development and Planning Department, which leads the county’s brownfield effort, said a brownfield is a property with environmental contamination that may make redevelopment problematic. The revolving loan fund will provide gap financing for environmental cleanups at identified brownfield sites.
The county said the $1 million grant is a “much-needed resource to bring local brownfields back to productive use.”
Typical brownfield sites include abandoned gas stations, machine shops or small manufacturing sites.
“It is really exciting to think that we can finally clean up and reuse some of these abandoned properties,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Eygnor of Huron said. “We have been trying to figure out how to get this done for years.”
The county’s brownfield program began in 2018 with a derelict properties study, followed by a 2019 brownfield inventory to identify the most at-risk, blighted and neglected properties, including identifying and prioritizing likely contaminated parcels and identifying options to address them. However, the county said a full scope of contaminants at these sites “is still largely unknown.”
In 2020, the county was awarded a $600,000 EPA Communitywide Brownfield Assessment grant to complete studies on properties identified as “possible opportunities for redevelopment.”
The Wayne County Regional Land Bank and the Wayne Economic Development Corp. are working in tandem to put these properties back on the tax rolls and into productive use, the county said. The EDC has committed $200,000 in matching loan funds to the revolving loan fund and will serve as the loan administrator, while the Land Bank will continue to monitor derelict sites for possible redevelopment.
“We have worked hard to build and develop this program area and appreciate the support from the EPA,” county Economic Development and Planning Director Brian Pincelli said. “These properties present real challenges and cost the taxpayers more every year. Bringing them back to productive use will provide a tremendous benefit.”
Besides putting properties back on the tax rolls and increasing revenues for governments, the EPA said cleaned-up brownfield sites increase the value of residential properties near them.