LYONS — Letters are being sent out to 239 people whose Department of Motor Vehicles paperwork was dumped in the Ontario County Landfill in error, Wayne County Clerk Mike Jankowski said.
Jankowski said that on Dec. 12, cleaning staff at the Department of Motor Vehicles mistakenly threw away a box of sales tax applications that were to be mailed to Albany for “secure destruction.” Those forms included Social Security numbers, names and addresses, he said.
“I feel it is my obligation to inform the public of this failure and notify individuals who were potentially affected by this unsafe disposal of documents,” he said in a press release. “These forms were in a locked and secure area of the Department of Motor Vehicles and someone mistakenly thought they were trash and sent them to the landfill.”
A letter that is being sent to affected individuals states that “despite our rapid response to this incident, we were unable to intercept the forms before they were disposed at the landfill.”
Jankowski said in the letter that the county DMV has “reported this incident to the New York State Attorney General’s Office, the New York State Office of Information Technology Services and the Department of the State’s Division of Consumer Protection. We are also conducting a full incident review to improve our procedures to make sure this type of incident does not happen again.”
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said that “we always have concerns when you have a data breach.” He said the county has “put all kinds of mechanics in place to safeguard digital data. We have a very robust system.”
Some of the records were recovered, said House, because they were frozen to the bottom of the Dumpster they were thrown in.
House said there is an internal records-compliance investigation underway and that outside counsel, Hancock and Estabrook, has been retained to provide advice on the matter.
The county said in its letters to those whose DMV records were sent to the landfill by error that to “protect yourself from the possibility of identity theft, we recommend that you immediately place a fraud alert on your credit files.”
Those alerts will be sent to the nation’s largest credit-reporting agencies, Equinox, Experian and TransUnion. Individuals will then get a report from each of the agencies, the letter said.
“Even if you do not find signs of fraud on your credit reports,” said the letter, “we recommend that you remain vigilant in reviewing your credit reports.”
Jankowski urges those with questions to contact him at (315) 946-5986 or by email at mjankowski@co.wayne.ny.us.