NEWARK — A Schenectady school administrator is the new superintendent at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.
On Monday, the BOCES board selected Lynne Rutnik, who will assume the post on Oct. 23.
“Our selection process was guided by input from all of the stakeholders in the region, including component superintendents, staff and administrators, and we are thankful for the time everyone took to provide feedback when asked,” board President Phil Rose said. “Our search for a new district superintendent attracted interest from a diverse pool of applicants with a wide variety of practical experience and proven expertise. We are confident that Lynne Rutnik will build on our successes, fulfill our strategic plans, and inspire a vision to make success possible for everyone we serve.”
Rutnik succeeds Vicky Ramos, who retired June 30 after four years on the job.
“I am honored to serve the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES region and be a part of (New York State Education Department's) efforts to accelerate student learning and build authentic community partnerships,” Rutnik said. “Our 25 local districts have built and maintained a strong foundation for success as they work collaboratively to provide opportunities for all learners. As the district superintendent for Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, I will be laser-focused on providing every student, educator, and district leader in the region with the support, opportunity, access, and advocacy they need to thrive. I look forward to beginning this important work."
Rutnik currently serves as deputy superintendent for the Schenectady City School District. She began her 26-year career in education as a special education teacher. BOCES said Rutnik has held the positions of principal, academic administrator for special education, director of special education, and was the Lake George Central School District’s superintendent of schools for five years.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology at SUNY Plattsburgh, her master’s in special education from the College of Saint Rose, and her certificate of advanced study in education administration from the University at Albany.
Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES District Superintendent Jo Anne Antonacci assisted the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Board with the search.