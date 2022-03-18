NEWARK — With many Covid-19 restrictions having been lifted at this point, people have embraced a return to some semblance of normal.
In some cases, though, it will take a bit longer before things truly look as they did prior to the pandemic.
Take, for example, the 29th annual Regional Spelling Bee co-sponsored by the Finger Lakes Times and Wayne-Finger Lakes Board of Cooperative Educational Services. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with a rules review and practice round, followed by the competition.
For the second consecutive year, the Bee will be held in the The Conference Center’s Diamond Room on BOCES’ Newark campus. And, like 2021, attendance will be limited.
Pronouncer Betsy Serapilio, judges Matt Ebeling, Anne Smith and Olga Richmond, Bee Coordinator Addie Klaehn, and a handful of other people will be allowed in the main room, along with one guest for each of the 32 spellers. There will be a minimum of 3 feet between each chair.
All other family members and guests will be able to watch a Zoom feed in the Orchard Cafe down the hall.
Unlike last year, masking is not required for anyone, regardless of vaccination status, although it is recommended. Klaehn urges anyone not feeling well to not attend.
Klaehn is wrapping up her first year coordinating the event.
“It’s definitely been exciting,” Klaehn said earlier this week. “I know that we’re excited to be able to send someone to Washington, D.C., this year. We’re thrilled to do it in person, even at limited capacity. That’s something that gives us a little bit of hope.”
There will be a new regional winner this year, as 2021 champion Tyler Friel of Canandaigua is now in high school; the Bee is open to students in grades 4-8. Interestingly, more fourth-graders (5) qualified through local competitions than eighth-graders (3).
Sixteen of W-FL BOCES’ member schools are represented.
The victorious speller advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 31 to June 2. It returns to the Washington, D.C., area this year after being staged in Orlando, Fla., in 2021 and being canceled in 2020.