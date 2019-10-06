ARCADIA — State police have arrested a fire chief accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in bingo proceeds from the Marbletown department.
Kyle Verstraete, 27, of Arcadia, was charged Thursday by state police investigators with first-degree falsifying business records, a felony, and petit larceny, misdemeanor.
Police said Verstraete falsified fire department bingo records to conceal the theft of proceeds during the last 10 times he worked bingo. State police investigators got a search warrant Thursday night, after Verstraete finalized the nightly deposit amount, and said he was in possession of $732 in cash.
Police added that the bingo night’s point of sales records confirmed Verstraete omitted sales and added other sales that didn’t happen, consistent with his fraudulent acts over the past five months.
Verstraete was processed at the state police barracks in Lyons and released with an appearance ticket to Arcadia Town Court. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday night.